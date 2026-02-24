SSKM performs state’s first sutureless heart valve surgery

Kolkata: SSKM hospital in Kolkata has become the first state-run medical college in the state to successfully perform the first sutureless heart valve replacement. This advanced procedure, which normally costs a few lakhs, was performed free of cost under the state’s flagship Swasthya Sathi Scheme.

This has undoubtedly helped the hospital in achieving a major milestone. Sutureless heart valve replacement was performed on a patient who was suffering from Aortic stenosis (AS). It is a serious, progressive heart condition where the aortic valve narrows, restricting blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body.

The cardiac surgery team has carried out this advanced procedure. The disease is commonly caused by age-related calcium buildup, congenital bicuspid valves, or rheumatic fever. Symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, and fainting, typically appearing when the disease is severe. Only the cost of this special valve would be around 4 lakhs, while another few lakhs would be required as additional costs, if conducted in a private hospital.

According to doctors, sutureless valve technology allows for a faster, less invasive procedure, enabling quicker recovery times. Advanced cardiac care, including complex valve replacements, is now available without cost to the patient thanks to the Bengal government’s ground breaking initiative, Swasthya Sathi.

Swasthya Sathi has emerged as one of the largest state-funded healthcare programmes in the country. According to official figures, 2.45 crore families have been brought under its ambit, which constitutes 74.5% of the total population of the state, while over 8.51 crore people are now secured under the scheme.

More than 2,900 hospitals and nursing homes have been empanelled, enabling beneficiaries to avail cashless treatment across the state.

The government also claims that over 1.04 crore people have already received medical services under the initiative, with claims worth Rs 13,740 crore settled so far.