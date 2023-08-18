SSKM performs critical eye surgery on a 2-year-old

Kolkata: SSKM Hospital carried out a critical eye surgery on a 2-year-old child who was brought to the Trauma Care Centre with a scissor piercing his left eye ball.



The patient was admitted to the hospital last week. A team of doctors was formed and it carried out an emergency surgery that lasted for over two hours. The patient was kept in the ICU after the surgery and has shown signs of fast improvement.

The patient, Seikh Mikhail is a resident of Howrah’s Narendrapur. The child was trying to stand by holding a leg of the bed when a scissor accidentally pierced his left eye.

Profusely bleeding from his left eye, he was initially taken to Jagatballavpur Hospital. However, the doctors there did not want to take any risk and the child was eventually referred to SSKM. Senior doctors at the Trauma Care Centre found that the frontal orbit on his forehead was pierced. A CT scan was performed immediately and the doctors decided to perform an emergency operation.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Otorhinolaryngology and Head Neck Surgery (IOHNS), a specialised trauma care unit for head or neck injuries at the SSKM Hospital that has already brought a paradigm shift in ENT treatment, emerges as a centre of excellence as it would carry out critical surgeries as well as research. IOHNS is going to be a major centre for those patients requiring high end treatment and surgeries involving head and neck.