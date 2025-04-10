SSKM medical student accused of using fake caste certificate

Kolkata: A medical student from the IPGMER & SSKM Hospital has been accused of pursuing medical studies by using a fake caste certificate.

According to sources, after a complaint has surfaced, an explanation was sought from the IPGMER & SSKM Hospital authorities. The Backward Class department sought specific information from the medical college authorities to determine if the student in question got admission in the college by using a fake caste certificate. Incidentally, earlier admission was cancelled for a medical student at the Diamond Harbour Medical College and Hospital after it was found that the student had used a fake caste certificate for medical admission. Departmental proceedings have been initiated against two officers under the Backward Class department for their alleged involvement in creating fake caste certificates. Few more officers were brought under the scanner of the state government, sources said.

The Backward Class department has already started a probe in connection with the fake caste certificate case. Two officers were served a show-cause notice by the Backward Class department, sources said. It was suspected that these two officers could have been involved in creating fake caste certificates. The department has also directed many sub-divisional officers from the districts to verify data.

The department suspects that few more officers could have been involved in the incident. In the past one-and-a-half years, 1,400 caste certificates were cancelled as they were found to be fake. Fake caste certificates were issued by a racket to ensure jobs in various departments.