‘SSKM judged best hosp under MusQan scheme of NRHM’

Kolkata: SSKM Hospital has been judged as the best hospital under MusQan scheme of National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) among other hospitals in various states. In a recent letter to the state health secretary, the head of the mission of (NRHM) lauded SSKM Hospital for providing good service in the healthcare sector. The MusQan scheme was launched in 2021 to provide high-quality and safe child-friendly services in public health facilities and contribute to preventable new-born child mortality and morbidity. It makes the child-friendly services accessible and available to patients and their parents, as well as provide a child-friendly environment, promote, protect and support breastfeeding and provide respectful and dignified care to the mother/parent-attendant.

According to the overall assessment, the hospital scored 90 per cent in total. In terms of providing different blood tests for mother and child, there are different test rooms for labour patients and babies. In terms of providing healthcare facilities to babies, the hospital scored 93.65 per cent. Senior officials of the state government said SSKM not only caters to huge rush of patients from various districts, but overall the infrastructure of the hospital has been upgraded with implementation of various new specialised departments. As a result, not only patients from Bengal, but critical patients from other states were also referred to SSKM Hospital for treatment. Apart from this, SSKM Hospital authorities have already set up a milk bank in the neonatal unit to provide milk supply to babies, who are suffering from various diseases. The initiative has been lauded by various private agencies too. A senior official of the state government said: “We are elated to hear that SSKM Hospital in Kolkata has been judged as the best hospital by the Union government. We hope that we will keep up our record in the upcoming years too.”