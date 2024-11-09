SSKM in collaboration with WHO starts screening for early detection of breast cancer

Kolkata: SSKM Hospital in collaboration with the WHO started screening for the early detection of breast cancer in patients at their doorsteps. This has been an unique initiative under which the patients will no longer require to visit the hospitals for screening. Instead, one of the top multispecialty hospitals is extending the service to the doorsteps.

According to sources, screening has been performed on 59 lakh women. The SSKM Hospital with the help of the WHO is also carrying out research on breast cancer. The experts are visiting the districts and examining the women. Ultrasound tests are being performed on those who are initially found to be suspects. Around 13 per cent of the cancer patients in the state are suffering from breast cancer. An awareness is also being spread among the people.

SSKM has recently achieved another milestone. This is for the first time a government hospital in Eastern India felicitated IVF birth. A woman from South 24-Parganas has given birth to a girl child through IVF. A facility which would cost a patient over Rs 1,50,000 in a private health establishment was offered to the patient free-of-cost.

The SSKM Hospital in collaboration with the Ghosh Dastidar Institute of Fertility Research (GDIFR) has made it possible. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s idea to provide free-of-cost In-vitro-fertilisation (IVF) treatment at the government level hospital has translated into reality as the first IVF baby was born in the SSKM Hospital recently.