SSKM Hospital set to use AI robot for surgeries after Puja

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dream of introducing robotic surgery in the state’s biggest referral hospital, SSKM, is set to materialise as it will soon join the elite healthcare institutions by conducting robotic surgery based on artificial intelligence (AI).



According to sources, a robot will be brought in after Puja at an approximate cost of Rs 12 crore. SSKM doctors will be trained on how to operate the robot to conduct surgeries. The Chief Minister wanted a premier institution like SSKM Hospital to undertake this venture.

It will be the first state hospital in the region to have the cutting-edge surgical procedure, considered at least doubly more precise than conventional surgeries. A team has been formed by the hospital with four members to supervise the project. The MSVP and some departmental heads are in the team. This technology is a perfect blend of artificial intelligence with the human brain and was so far accessible to only a few private hospitals in the country.

Several SSKM surgeons will take part in the demonstration organised by the manufacturer. It was also learnt that SSKM Hospital authorities entered into an agreement with the manufacturer.

Operation theatre where the robot will be placed is being given a new look. As per the agreement, the robot will provide free treatment for one year. If everything goes as per plan, robotic surgery may begin at the SSKM after Puja. Surgeons will operate the robot. Sources in the hospital said that the robot will be a fourth-generation machine, which is extremely sophisticated. The robot will be delivered after the formalities are over. A senior official from the hospital said that it would be a major leap towards extending the best healthcare facilities to all.

Robotic surgeries are ideal for procedures that require deep incisions. These include prostate operation, surgeries for prostate cancer, rectal cancer, low-colonic cancer and esophageal surgeries.

Robotic arms are precise as they eliminate the tremor of hands. The machine that is going to be used will offer a superimposition of ultrasonographic images on the live picture, which will help the surgeon have the best possible view and location of the point of surgery.