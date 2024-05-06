SSKM Hospital retrieves organs from brain dead patient

Kolkata: The city has witnessed another organ donation after the SSKM Hospital successfully retrieved organs from a brain dead patient on Sunday.

One Santu Das, a resident of Haltu, met with a fatal road accident on Maa Flyover last Thursday. Das, an employee of a private company, was riding on his motorcycle when the accident took place.

The victim was rushed to the Trauma care unit of the SSKM Hospital. The patient was declared brain dead late on Saturday.

The hospital had initiated organ retrieval processes under the guidance of the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO). As the matter was informed to the family members of the victim, they agreed to donate his organs.

The victim’s liver was transplanted in a patient at the SSKM Hospital whereas his heart was taken to a private hospital in Chennai. Kidney was sent to another hospital in Kolkata.

Constant awareness campaigns conducted by the state Health department at both the government-run and private hospitals have started yielding results as Bengal has seen an unprecedented spur in organ transplant in the last couple of years.

Instances of organ transplants that have occurred in the state are essentially that of the cadaver transplant.

Organs were retrieved from patients who were declared brain dead by the competent authorities and were later transported to other hospitals and transplanted on patients who were in need of such organs. Like other states, the whole process is done through a register maintained by the ROTTO holding names of potential receivers who urgently require organs.