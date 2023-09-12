SSKM Hospital removes 1.6 kg tumour from 3-month-old girl’s body

Kolkata: SSKM Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a 3-month-old girl from South 24-Parganas by removing a tumour weighing around 1.6 kg.



The tumour was situated in the retroperitoneum region of the patient. In usual cases, this type of tumour is found inside the ovary. The retroperitoneum is an anatomical space located behind the abdominal or peritoneal cavity.

According to the doctors it was a rare tumour. The infant was unable to have food due to the huge tumour. The patient weighed around 3 kgs. A team was formed at the Pediatric Orthopedic department of the SSKM to conduct the surgery. It took more than three hours to conduct the surgery. The patient has been recovering well.

In another incident, the SSKM Hospital last month carried out a critical eye surgery on a 2-year-old child who was brought to the Trauma Care Centre with a scissor piercing his left eye ball. A team of doctors was formed and it carried out an emergency surgery that lasted for over two hours.