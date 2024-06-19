SSKM Hospital receives hoax bomb threat

Kolkata: The SSKM Hospital in the city, along with several educational institutions, received e-mails with a bomb threat on Tuesday.



The director of the SSKM hospital reportedly received an e-mail containing a bomb threat from an organisation styled as ‘KNR’. The email mentioned a bomb planted inside the academic building which will go off soon.

Bhowanipore Police Station was informed. Within a short time, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the hospital and searched the whole building but nothing was found.

Similar e-mails were received by several educational institutions both in and outside Bengal. However, all the threats were found to be hoaxes after thorough search.

Kolkata Police have initiated a probe and are trying to get the Internet Protocol (IP) address to trace the culprit. It is suspected that a gang is sending such e-mails across the country.

Earlier this year, such hoax bomb threats were received at the Indian Museum and at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Such e-mails were also sent to many organisations across the country.