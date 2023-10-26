SSKM Hospital hands over wrong body to family

Kolkata: Tension Spread at the SSKM Hospital after the body of a murder convict went missing recently.



Later it was reportedly found that the body was handed over to another family by mistake.

According to sources, Bablu Polley of Amta in Howrah was reportedly convicted and was lodged in the Presidency Correctional Home for the past several months.

Prior to that, he was lodged at Howrah Correctional Home. As his health condition was deteriorating due to a few ailments, Polley was shifted to the Presidency Correctional Home.

During the Puja days he fell ill again and this time Polley was reportedly admitted to the SSKM Hospital on Saptami. On Navami, he died there.

When Polley’s family members reached the hospital to identify the body, they found that the body the hospital authority was showing was not Polley’s. Meanwhile, the hospital authority started contacting the family members of those bodies which were handed over recently. The family members were asked to send a photograph of the deceased person as well. While matching the photos, one was identified. Immediately that family was asked to come to the hospital. Later family members of the deceased’s family identified the body at the morgue. It was claimed that as the bodies were wrapped with bandages they failed to identify it. Over the issue, a case has been registered at the Bhowanipore Police Station.