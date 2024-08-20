SSKM Hospital: Grieving family ransacks trauma care centre

Kolkata: Tension ran high at the Trauma care centre of the SSKM Hospital late Sunday evening following the death of a patient whose family members allegedly went on a rampage at the hospital ransacking some portions of the Trauma Care unit. A junior doctor of the hospital was badly injured during the incident.



The family members of the deceased allegedly threw saline bottles inside the ward triggering panic among the patients. Medicines and injections were destroyed.

Sources said that a 15-year-old youth was admitted to the hospital last Wednesday. Necessary clinical tests were being performed on the patient. The patient’s health condition, however, deteriorated fast and the doctors started applying CPR. The patient eventually died.

Following the death of the patient, his family members started hurling abuse on the doctors and hospital staff. They also ransacked a portion of the Trauma Care Centre. Many of the patients who were there in the ward fled due to fear.

The incident took place amid the ongoing protests over the alleged rape and murder of a woman post graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The family members of the deceased carried out vandalism in the hospital alleging medical negligence against the doctors. They allegedly roughed up an on-duty doctor. In visuals shared on social media, the victim doctor was seen in a wounded state with his face covered in bruises, however, Millennium Post could not

verify the video.