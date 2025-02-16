SSKM Hosp conducts 175 gallbladder surgeries in 5 days, CM congratulates

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed her happiness after the SSKM Hospital created a record by performing 175 gallbladder surgeries in the last 5 days. Banerjee also congratulated the doctors of the hospital and authorities for achieving an outstanding feat. In her social media post, Banerjee said: “Glad to inform you that our very own apex level Government facility in Kolkata, SSKM Hospital, has created a record by performing waiting-in-the-queue 175 gallbladder surgeries in the last 5 days! This was a mission mode endeavour to clear the waiting gallbladder cases, and also to show what our doctors can do if they work in unison with dedication!”

In a post on X, the Chief Minister further stated: “All these surgeries were successful, and these were in addition to the usual operations in the hospital. During these 5 days from Monday to Friday, there were 390 other major surgical cases in addition to those 175 special drive cases.” “I congratulate the SSKM authorities, doctors, nurses and staff, for this unprecedented feat. I also urge all hospitals to follow this model of mission-mode interventions to clear waiting-in-the-queue cases,” Banerjee stated. SSKM Hospital had launched a week-long surgical drive to tackle a mounting backlog of gallstone cases.

Over the past four days, nearly 200 patients have undergone successful procedures, with 50 surgeries performed on Friday alone. “I am relieved that my patient has finally been operated on. We got a call from the hospital and were asked to bring the patient in,” a family member of a patient said. The general surgery department of the hospital has dedicated its resources solely to gallbladder stone operations from February 10-16, suspending other elective procedures to address the backlog of 400 cases. According to a senior hospital official, this is the first time SSKM has undertaken such a large-scale initiative. The goal is to perform more than 300 procedures during this period.