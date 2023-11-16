SSKM gives a fresh lease of life to 57-yr-old woman

Kolkata: SSKM Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a 57-year-old woman by removing a fish bone that remained stuck inside the food pipe for 16 days.



The patient, Rokea Bibi, a resident of North 24-Parganas’ Basirhat was eating Bhetki fish when a 3-inch long fish bone got stuck inside her mouth. The incident occurred on October 26. The woman ignored the matter initially but after a couple of days, she started feeling pain. Soon she was unable to move her head due to excruciating pain. Last Friday, her family members took her to a local doctor. The patient had undergone an X-ray and the doctor came to know that a fish bone remained stuck. The patient was taken to the ENT department of the SSKM Hospital.

After several tests, the doctors came to know that the fishbone pierced the food pipe and got stuck to the throat muscle and it started developing an infection. The doctors decided to perform surgery on the patient. A team of doctors was formed. It was never easy for the doctors to conduct the surgery as there was a risk factor as there are many nerves around the food pipes which are directly connected to the brain.

The doctors finally performed the surgery successfully and removed the bone. The patient will also be released from the hospital in the next couple of days as she is doing fine.

