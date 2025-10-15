SSKM docs save toddler’s hand

Kolkata: SSKM has saved a hand of a five-year-old child from South 24-Parganas which was found developing gangrene after a nursing home in Kakdwip carried out plaster wrongly on the patient’s hand after it received injuries. The child who almost lost his hand has been given a fresh lease of life by the SSKM doctors.

The child was taken to the SSKM Hospital with one of his hands in a critical condition. The doctors managed to save the hand by conducting a plastic surgery, though it may not function properly in the future, as it was apprehended by the doctors. It is suspected that as the plastering was tight which prevented proper blood circulation. When the plaster was removed on the second day, the boy’s hand was found damaged to the extent of developing gangrene.

The matter was also brought to the notice of the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) that has directed the Diamond Harbour’s chief medical officer of health (CMoH) to carry out a detailed probe into the incident. A specific complaint has also been lodged with the Diamond Harbour CMOH.

The victim child had suffered an injury to one hand. The child’s mother took the boy to a local doctor, who the WBCERC apprehended was a quack, who in turn took the boy to the nursing home where the injured hand was plastered. The patient was rushed to Diamond Harbour Medical College, but due to the extent of the damage, he was referred to SSKM. The doctors at the SSKM had to carry out three consecutive surgeries including plastic surgery.