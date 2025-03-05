SSKM & Barasat Govt Med College give fresh lease of life to 2 patients

Kolkata: In separate incidents, two state-run medical colleges in South Bengal have given fresh lease of life to two patients. In one incident, the SSKM Hospital saved the life of a 2-year-old who had swallowed a pea that accidentally stuck in his respiratory tract.

In another incident, Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital in North 24-Parganas performed a critical surgery on a 13-year-old girl thereby carrying out an internal fixation of mandibular angle fracture.

The two-year-old baby from the southern fringes of the city had swallowed a pea that accidentally stuck in his respiratory tract. The baby had complained of severe respiratory distress and he was taken to the ENT department of the SSKM. The doctors in the hospital suspected that something remained stuck near his lung. As the patient’s condition was deteriorating fast, the doctors did not get enough time for an X-ray. The parents told the doctors that the baby swallowed a pea which might have entered his respiratory tract. The doctors successfully removed the pea by rigid bronchoscopy procedure. A rigid bronchoscopy is used to remove foreign objects from the airways. It can also help with airway obstruction.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a 13-year-old Moumita Tarafdar, a resident of Baduria under Basirhat in North 24-Parganas and a class VII student sustained injuries in a road accident. The family members took her to the Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital.

The doctors found that the teenager had suffered a mandibular angle fracture. Patient’s father, a daily wage labourer, was unable to afford treatment at a private hospital. The treatment would have cost the family more than Rs 1 lakh in any of the private hospitals in the district.

The Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital had carried out the surgery free-of-cost. A team of dental surgeons at the hospital led by Dr Smarajit Chowdhury, a maxillofacial surgeon, dental surgeon Dr Ishita Biswas carried out the critical surgery for nearly an hour and the fixation was done.