SSK worker seeks Calcutta HC’s help for ‘non-payment of honorarium’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the state to submit a report following a petition by a Sahayata of a Shishu Shiksha Kendra (SSK) alleging she was not paid honorarium for four years and that it used to be withdrawn by the Block Development Officer (BDO) but never handed over to her.



The Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha on Monday was hearing the petition where the petitioner alleged that she was serving as a Sahayika at the Gram Panchayat at Nanoor Muslimpara Shishu Shiksha Kendra. In the writ petition she challenged inaction on part of the state authorities in not paying her honorarium for the period 2006-2010 when she was allegedly working despite her contract not being renewed “illegally”. She was reinstated later. It was submitted that during these four years, the BDO withdrew the money on her account but did not hand over the said amount to the petitioner. The petition also prayed for the one-time fee that she is entitled to receive on attaining the age of superannuation (65 years).

Justice Sinha directed the counsel representing the BDO and executive officer, Nanoor Panchayat to file a report on the aforesaid two counts. The report shall be ready and served upon the advocate of the petitioner by August 9, the court said.