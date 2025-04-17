SSC verdict: Temporary relief, will continue to support through legal means, says Bratya Basu

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the 2016 teachers’ recruitment case, describing it as “temporary relief”. He added that the state government will continue to fight for justice for deserving candidates until the issue is fully resolved.

The Supreme Court has allowed ‘untainted’ teachers of classes 9-10 and 11-12— those not involved in recruitment irregularities — to continue working until a new selection process is carried out.

Basu expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice but stressed that this was only a partial and interim solution.

“This is a positive and hopeful development for us,” Basu said. “However, we will not be at ease until all eligible and deserving candidates regain their rightful positions and dignity.” Basu confirmed that ensuring justice for the rightful candidates remains the government’s main priority. “Until their dignity is restored, we will continue to support them through legal means,” he said.

He also noted that the government is exploring all legal options, including the possibility of filing a review petition. “This was an emergency plea from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the Supreme Court has responded. We are committed to complying with all the next steps as mandated by law.” Speaking about non-teaching staff who were not included in the relief, Basu said the government supports them as well. “The Chief Minister mentioned this in her press briefing today. Just as we are helping the teachers now, we will also support the eligible non-teaching staff.”

Basu appealed to the eligible but deprived candidates to return to schools. He said: “I would like to tell the eligible but deprived teachers — please remain patient. Yes, there was an unfortunate incident in Kasba, but even then, I had said that there is still room for hope and optimism.

Today, we are seeing the first signs of that positivity, even if in a small way. I believe it is now time for you to focus on your students and return to your duties at your respective workplaces.”

He added that while the protest should now lose momentum, the opposition might continue to politicise the issue. “I urge the opposition to support deserving candidates, regardless of party lines. But such calls often fall

on deaf ears.”