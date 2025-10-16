SSC to publish list of ‘tainted’ non-teaching staff after festivals

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will publish lists of “tainted” Group-C and Group-D employees recruited through the 2016 selection process after the Kali Puja and Bhai Phonta holidays, sources said.

The decision follows the Supreme Court’s recent verdict cancelling the appointments of nearly 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff recruited through the 2016 recruitment process. Acting on the court’s directive, the Commission has also initiated a fresh recruitment drive for non-teaching posts.

Applications for 2,989 Group-C and 5,488 Group-D vacancies will open on November 3 and close at 5 pm on December 3, according to the WBSSC notification. Before that, demands had been raised for the publication of the list of “tainted” candidates from the 2016 recruitment process.

Officials from the School Education Department said around 3,500 non-teaching staff were found to be “tainted”.

The Commission is preparing separate lists for Group-C and Group-D staff, which are expected to be published before the application process for fresh recruitment starts. Meanwhile, the WBSSC is reviewing objections submitted by nearly 92,000 candidates who appeared for the recent assistant teachers’ recruitment examinations for Classes IX–X and XI–XII, held on September 7 and 14, respectively.

Provisional answer keys were released on September 16 for Classes IX–X and on September 20 for Classes XI–XII. Candidates were allowed to submit objections until September 25 by paying Rs 100 per question, refundable if the challenge is upheld. According to Commission sources, objections were received in all 11 subjects for Classes IX–X and in 33 out of 35 subjects for Classes XI–XII. “The verification process by expert committees is underway and expected to conclude by the end of this month,” a WBSSC official said.

The final, corrected answer keys are likely to be published in early November.