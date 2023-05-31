SSC to propose for introduction of negative marking

kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC) will soon be submitting a proposal to the state government on the implementation of negative marking for the appointment of teachers from next exam, the date of which is yet to be announced.



According to a senior Commission official, if the state government approves this then it will be implemented.

The negative marking, according to the official, will ensure that candidates are not able to guesswork and answer anymore.

It will also be useful to understand a candidate’s hold over the subject.

It shall also reduce the number of candidates scoring the same marks in the State-Level Selection Test (SLST). According to the official, it will not completely solve the problem of candidates scoring the same marks but it will make it more manageable.

Moreover, the Commission, in their proposal, has also suggested selecting candidates based on just their selection test and interview.

Until last selections, candidates were chosen based on their selection test marks, academic score and interview performance.