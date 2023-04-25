SSC to hold 4th counselling for assistant teachers today

Kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission is going to hold the fourth counselling session for the vacancies arising out of non-joining and erroneous recommendations in recruitment for assistant teachers for classes IX-X on Wednesday.



As per the Calcutta High Court order wherein the Commission was directed to recommend waitlisted candidates according to their merit, and category, amongst others for the vacancies with regards to the state-level selection test-2016.

Before this, counselling for the posts was held on January 6, January 31 and February 10. For the vacancies arising out of the latest counselling, which was on February 10 due to the absence of eligible candidates, the Commission will be holding the fourth session at its office. It will be held at 10:30 am.

The listed candidate could download the intimation letter for the counselling process from Commission’s website from April 24. If the candidate fails to appear on the scheduled date for counselling, they will not be given any further chance and will be treated as absent.

In certain cases, duly authorised representatives of the candidate may be allowed to take part in the counselling process in the absence of the candidate, post approval of the authority of the Commission.