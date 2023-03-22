SSC to bring out panel of over 14K candidates

The imbroglio over recruitment in upper primary level in the schools for over six-and-a-half years is expected to be resolved soon with the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) finalising a list of 14,052 candidates for counseling.

Siddharta Majumdar, Chairman of WBCSSC, said on Wednesday that all documents regarding the recruitment process of these candidates will be submitted to the Calcutta High Court in a day or two with a prayer for hearing preferably next week so that the court gives the necessary nod for conducting counseling. Accordingly, the Commission will bring out the panel for recruitment.

The examination regarding recruitment in upper primary was held in 2016 and accordingly the panel for recruitment was

published.

However, there were allegations of irregularities and favouritism in recruitment by a section of candidates who also moved the Calcutta High Court. In 2020, the panel was declared null and void by the court.

The Commission conducted a fresh upper primary TET examination in 2021 and published results in January 2022. The provisional merit list was prepared and aggrieved candidates were provided a chance to submit their grievances with the Commission.

There were 12000 applications in this regard and 1575 candidates were called for interview as their applications were approved by the Commission. The Commission has prepared a list of 14052 candidates against a total vacancy of 14339.

“We will furnish the details of the entire recruitment process, including the final list, in the form of an affidavit before the court by Friday and will seek a date for hearing. We will upload the online applications on our website as directed by the court,” a senior official of WBCSSC said.