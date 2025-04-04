SSC teacher attempts suicide post job loss

Kolkata: A school teacher, who lost her job following the judgement of the Supreme Court cancelling over 25000 recruitments in the West Bengal SSC scam, attempted suicide in Canning, South 24-Parganas, after money lenders started pressurising her to return the borrowed sum.

The woman is in a critical condition and admitted at the CCU of Canning Sub Divisional Hospital.

The woman was a teacher at a high school in the Dighir Par area of Canning.

As soon as the news of dismissal of the SSC 2016 panel came to the fore, the lenders from whom she borrowed money for medical reasons began pressuring her to refund the amount. It is alleged that the woman and her family, along with the neighbours who tried to stand by her in bad times, were verbally abused and humiliated.

On Thursday night, the woman wrote a letter for her family members and consumed multiple sleeping pills in order to commit suicide. But her family members found the woman in critical condition and took her to the hospital.

In the letter, the woman mentioned the names of eight persons along with their mobile numbers from whom she had borrowed money.

Police are talking to her family members.