SSC scraps ‘tainted teachers’ appl’; issues 5.8L provisional admit cards

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has cancelled the applications of terminated teachers identified as “tainted” in the 2016 selection process, even as it released nearly 5.8 lakh provisional admit cards for the upcoming Second State Level Selection Test

(SLST) 2025.

The recruitment examination, scheduled for September 7 and 14, aims to fill 35,726 assistant teacher posts in state-aided and sponsored schools, in accordance with directives from the Supreme Court.

According to sources, around 100 terminated teachers, specifically identified as “tainted”, discovered their applications had been summarily rejected when they attempted to download their admit cards. WBSSC officials clarified that the rejections were carried out in compliance with court orders.

On April 3, the Supreme Court had cancelled the appointments of nearly 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff recruited through the 2016 selection process. Of these, 17,206 were teachers.

While 15,403 of them, found not to be tainted, have been permitted to remain in service until December 31, 2025, the remaining 1,803 were deemed “tainted”, including those accused of “rank jumps” or appointed after the expiry of the selection panel. Approximately 100 such individuals have now been screened out, with the WBSSC reportedly able to prima facie identify them when they reapplied for the new recruitment process.

Officials from the School Education Department acknowledged that rejecting candidates at the admit card stage is an unprecedented step in the state’s recruitment drives. In a notification dated August 14, the WBSSC stated: “Candidates whose applications have been rejected will be able to view the reason for such rejection.” The Commission further emphasised that the admit cards issued are purely provisional and “do not imply acceptance of eligibility”. Verification of candidates’ eligibility will continue at subsequent stages, including physical or online checks and counselling, should candidates qualify.

When approached, WBSSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar declined to comment

on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Commission, on Monday, issued separate instructions for visually impaired candidates and those with writing disabilities, allowing them to apply for assistance from scribes. Such candidates must submit their applications in person at their respective regional offices.