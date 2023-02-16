SSC scam: Reprieve for sacked school staff, HC stays order to return salary

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court’s Division Bench of Justices Subrata Talukdar and Supratim Bhattacharya in an interim order stayed the single bench order to return their salaries in installments giving a partial reprieve to the 1,911 Group-D school staff whose appointments were terminated earlier.



However, no stay was granted on the direction to withdraw recruitment recommendation or on any other portion of the earlier order passed by Justice Abhijit Ganguly last week.

Referring to a Supreme Court order, the petitioners stated that there are no provisions of returning salaries, which were earned in return for their work all these years.

The matter will be heard on February 27. Jobs of around 1,911 Group-D employees were terminated due to lack of transparency in the recruitment process.

The petitioners argued that the term of the panel in question had expired on May 4, 2019 and to conduct fresh recruitment from the waiting list of that panel to fill up the newly created 1,911 vacancies as directed by the single bench, would be a violation of the state SSC Act, 1997.