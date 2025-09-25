SSC scam probe: Chandranath Sinha questioned by ED

Kolkata: State MSME and Correctional Services minister Chandranath Sinha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday morning, in compliance with the direction of the Special ED Court issued on Wednesday.

Before entering the ED office, Sinha told reporters: “ED has not asked me to bring any documents. I have come as per the court order to cooperate.”

On Wednesday, the court had rejected the ED’s plea to cancel Sinha’s bail and take him into custody.

The court observed that at this stage, cancellation of bail was not required. However, it directed the minister to appear before the ED at 11 am on both Thursday and Friday. The Central agency was also instructed to summon him again in future if his presence was deemed necessary.

The court further said ED could require him to attend from 11 am to 5 pm for questioning.

Sinha’s name had cropped up during the probe into the SSC recruitment scam case. His residence was also raided by the agency in 2024. On September 6 this year, the minister had surrendered before the court and sought bail, which was granted under certain conditions.