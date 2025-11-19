SSC scam: HC grants bail to Kalyanmoy Ganguly in CBI case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Kalyanmoy Ganguly in the school jobs scam case being probed by the CBI, noting that he has spent over three years in custody while every other accused in the matter is already out on bail.

Ganguly’s counsel argued that continued detention was unwarranted since similarly placed co-accused had been released by various courts in the CBI leg of the investigation.

The defence submitted that Ganguly had already secured bail in the parallel Enforcement Directorate case arising from the same recruitment controversy. Opposing plea, the CBI told the court that the trial had reached an advanced stage, with witness examination close to completion, and urged that Ganguly remain in custody.