SSC recruitment case ends in HC, verdict awaited

The hearing of the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment case ended in Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, however, the verdict will be given on a later date. The case was being heard by the Special Bench for around three-and-a- half months.

The Division Bench of Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi have been hearing the cases in the alleged recruitment scam case. According to a news agency, the statistics disclosed by the petitioner in Court showed that there have been more recruitments compared to the vacancies.

Justice Basak on Wednesday reportedly commented that the additional appointment should be cancelled. During an earlier hearing of the case, the Bench had observed that if the recruitment corruption is proven to be true, the entire appointment may be cancelled or a part of the appointments may be cancelled.

The Special Bench was constituted to specially hear the matter related to the alleged recruitment scam following the instruction of the Supreme Court. The Apex Court had asked the Special Bench to complete the hearing within six months.

The hearing of the case started in December last year. The lawyer representing the disputed job recipients reportedly questioned the School Service Commission’s credibility and had submitted that the commission should make all the information regarding the evaluation of OMR public.