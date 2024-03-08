SSC recruitment case: ED raids several places

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at several places in Bengal in connection with the SSC recruitment corruption case.According to sources, ED teams conducted raids at the house of a para teacher at Patharghata in New Town while another team went to the house of a businessman in Kashipur of South 24-Parganas.



The businessman is known to be a close aide of Prasanna Roy, who was a middleman in the recruitment corruption. Another team raided a flat inside a luxurious housing complex in the Nagerbazar area in connection with the case.