SSC new recruitment drive: HC to hear plea on ‘irregularities’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court is set to take up a petition alleging widespread irregularities in the interview list of more than 20,000 candidates shortlisted for recruitment as higher secondary teachers in state-run and aided schools.

The plea was mentioned before Justice Amrita Sinha on Monday by the petitioner’s counsel who sought an urgent hearing as the interview process is set to begin on Tuesday. The judge directed the petitioner to serve notice on the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) and other respondents before the scheduled hearing on Wednesday.

According to the petition, the interview list—published by the SSC on Saturday—contains the names of several “tainted” candidates despite a specific Supreme Court direction that such candidates must not be allowed to participate in the recruitment process. The counsel submitted that the inclusion of these individuals amounted to a breach of the court’s earlier orders.

The petitioner has also alleged that secondary-level teachers were granted experience-related marks meant exclusively for higher secondary applicants. The petitioner also alleged that even employees of the state Health department received experience marks meant for school teaching posts.

The SSC has short-listed 20,500 candidates who qualified in the September 14 written examination for Classes 11 and 12. An official of the Commission is learnt to have told the media that the interview list was drawn up on the basis of three components: scores in the written test carrying 60 marks, teaching experience worth 10 marks and eligibility criteria accounting for another 10 marks.

With interviews scheduled to begin this week, the High Court’s observations are expected to determine whether the process proceeds unchanged.