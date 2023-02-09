SSC case: HC asks CBI to file affidavit today

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the School Service Commission (SSC) to file an affidavit by Friday mentioning the marks recorded in the commission’s database and the hard disk that was recovered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Ghaziabad.



On Thursday the court mentioned that West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) should take steps against the 2819 candidates whose OMR sheets were found to be manipulated among the 4465 OMR sheets of group D candidates published by the SSC.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay will hear the matter again on Friday and may pass an order to dismiss jobs of the 2819 candidates whose OMR sheets were found to be manipulated.