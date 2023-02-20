SSC case: 2 more arrested by CBI

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Tapas Mondal, said to be close to the former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the SSC recruitment scam case.



Mondal was earlier named in the chargesheet filed by the ED but he was never arrested by any of the central agencies.

CBI had arrested several people like Kuntal Ghosh, Gopal Dalapati, reportedly based on the statement of Mondal. However, CBI was questioned by both the Special CBI Court and Calcutta High Court about why the accused persons were not arrested despite their involvement being clear.

On Sunday Mondal was summoned by the CBI at the Nizam Palace. After almost five hours of interrogation, he was taken into custody by the CBI.

Apart from Mondal, CBI on Sunday also arrested another agent Niladri Ghosh whose name was mentioned by Kuntal Ghosh.

After the arrest was made, Mondal while being taken to the SSKM Hospital for a health check-up said that he is unaware of why he was arrested.

Mondal further mentioned that he was cooperating with the investigating agency.