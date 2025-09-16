‘SSC bangle row in Kalna found to be false’

Kolkata: The cops of Purba Bardhaman District Police on Tuesday informed that the incident claiming an SSC examinee was asked to remove her bangle while entering an examination centre is false.

On Sunday, SSC examination for class XI and XII was held in 478 examination centres across the state where about 2.29 lakh candidates appeared. At an examination centre in Kalna of East Burdwan, an examinee was allegedly asked to remove a specific bangle (noa) which married women wear. Later, an information got circulated that the woman left without appearing in the examination over the issue.

On Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Police (headquarters) of Purba Bardhaman District Police, Arka Banerjee in a statement said: “We have spotted misleading information being shared on social media claiming that an examinee was stopped from entering the examination centre who was wearing a bangle (noa).

When police conducted an inquiry, it was found that security personnel of a private organisation which was appointed for security checks, asked the woman to remove the bangle as it is a metal object. When she got in touch with the concerned authorities, she was allowed to sit for the examination wearing the bangle.

Those who are circulating false information using religious sentiments will face legal action.”

Apart from the statement given, Bengal Police in its X handle uploaded a detailed post which read, “A misleading campaign has come to our attention on social media regarding the SSC exam held…”