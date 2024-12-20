SSB’s 61st Raising Day celebrations held in Siliguri

Siliguri: Following a meeting between Union Home minister Amit Shah and Raju Bista, Darjeeling MP Bista announced that a tripartite meeting would be called by the Union government in the first week of January, in which the Bengal Chief Minister and other administrative officials, would be invited to discuss the political solution for the Gorkha impasse.

However, he stated that Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) would not be invited as he marked the party as “unauthorised”. He also stated that they would not invite the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) either. Amit Shah was in Siliguri on Friday to attend the Raising Day of the Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The event was held at SSB headquarter at Ranidanga, Siliguri. Talking to the media, Bista stated: “I have discussed with the Union minister different issues regarding the Hills. He assured us of holding a meeting in January. But we will not invite BGPM and GTA to that meeting. Rather, we will invite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend. BGPM is an unauthorised party.”

Amit Shah commended SSB for its exemplary role in safeguarding India’s open borders with Nepal and Bhutan, combating Maoists and preventing terrorism. “Working on a closed border is an advantage, but on open borders, the challenges are much greater. The SSB’s role in maintaining peace and security along our borders with Nepal and Bhutan is truly commendable. We have no worries regarding these borders, thanks to the SSB’s efforts,” said Shah.

Shah highlighted the SSB’s successes in countering Maoist activities and terrorism, noting the arrests of over 600 Maoists and the elimination of 15. The SSB has also neutralised 19 terrorists, curtailed Maoist activities in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand and safeguarded the Siliguri Corridor, a region of strategic importance.

In the past year, the SSB has arrested over 1100 infiltrators, recovered 16,000 kg of drugs and 208 firearms and arrested more than 4,000 smugglers and 181 human traffickers. They have also rescued 801 individuals from trafficking, including 231 minors and freed over 1,000 acres of encroached land.

During the event, the Home minister presented Distinguished Service Medals to 35 SSB personnel in recognition of their exemplary service.

Highlighting the SSB’s efforts along the 2,450 km border with Nepal and Bhutan, Shah reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy for illegal activities in no-man’s-land zones.