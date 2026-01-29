SSB seizes Rs 22.5L at Indo-Nepal border

Siliguri: In a major crackdown ahead of Nepal’s upcoming general elections, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) seized Rs 22.5 lakh in cash from a four-wheeler at the Indo-Nepal border in Panitanki under Kharibari on Tuesday night. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, and the vehicle has been confiscated.

The accused have been identified as Amar Bahadur Thapa, Raju Kausila, Bhim Bahadur Kausila, all are residents of Meghalaya and Prem Kumar Sanyasi, a resident of Kharibari. According to sources, SSB personnel were conducting routine checking at the Panitanki border area when they intercepted a suspicious four-wheeler. Upon searching the vehicle, officials recovered a large amount of cash. The occupants failed to produce any valid documents or satisfactory explanation regarding the source and purpose of carrying such a huge sum of money into Nepal, leading to their immediate arrest. Preliminary investigations suggest that the cash was allegedly being transported to Nepal in connection with election-related activities.

As per existing regulations, individuals are permitted to carry only up to Rs 15,000 in cash while crossing the Indo-Nepal border.

All the accused were handed over to Kharibari Police and were produced at the Siliguri Court on Wednesday. A detailed investigation into the case has been initiated.