SSB jawan and woman arrested in ‘rape’ case near India-Nepal border

Siliguri: A jawan of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and a woman have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a young woman in Khoribari area under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.

The accused jawan has been identified as Kashindra Prasad, a constable posted at the Madanjyot Border Outpost under the 41st Battalion of the SSB along the India-Nepal border. The second accused, Moushumi Singha, is the victim’s cousin and is alleged to have played a direct role in facilitating the crime. Both accused have been produced in Siliguri Court and remanded to 15 days of judicial custody.

According to police sources, on Friday, Moushumi lured the victim—who lived with her grandparents and mother following her father’s death—by inviting her on a day trip. However, instead of a casual outing, Moushumi allegedly took her to a hotel in Panitanki area near the border, where the SSB constable reportedly raped the young woman. It is also suspected that Moushumi received money from the constable in return for aiding the act.

The victim later managed to return home in a critical condition. Her health rapidly deteriorated and she began to experience severe bleeding. She then recounted the ordeal to her family members, following which she was rushed to Batashi Hospital and later shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

That night, the family lodged a written complaint against Moushumi. She was arrested from Bagdogra area, and during interrogation, police came to know about the SSB constable. Later, Kashindra Prasad was also arrested. Police also identified the hotel where the incident occurred and sealed it. Ashish Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Naxalbari, stated: “Based on the preliminary investigation, we have arrested two persons. The hotel where the crime took place has been sealed. Further investigation is underway.”