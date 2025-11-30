SRO visits Falta to review SIR work

Kolkata: Special Roll Observer (SRO) Subrata Gupta on Sunday visited South 24-Parganas district to review the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Gupta, a retired IAS officer of Bengal cadre, was appointed the SRO by the Election Commission on Friday to oversee the SIR on electoral rolls in the state. “I am here to oversee whether the SIR process is being followed as per the directive of the EC.

There are a few complaints, and we will cross-check them,” Gupta said. “We want to ensure that the process is completed accurately. There were representatives of four political parties in the meeting. Some procedural issues were raised by them. In case there is any need, we will issue additional guidelines regarding those issues,” he added. Along with Gupta, the EC appointed 12 IAS officers as Electoral Roll Observers to help district election officers and electoral registration officers in taking corrective measures regarding the SIR. “They are going to examine the route map of enumeration forms distribution and collection. There are complaints of malpractices, and that the forms are reaching the wrong persons. These issues will also be verified,” an official said.