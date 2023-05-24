SRK fulfils last wish of 60-yr-old cancer patient from Kolkata

Just when you think Shah Rukh Khan has already won the hearts of his fans, he manages to do something which reinforces people’s belief in the power of love. Recently, a video of Shivani Chakraborty, a 60-year-old terminal cancer patient, went viral. The elderly citizen from West Bengal’s Khardah has been an ardent fan of Shah Rukh and expressed her desire to meet the superstar before she dies. So passionate is her love for SRK that she went to watch ‘Pathaan’ at the theatres in a wheelchair.

Her daughter, Priya posted her mother’s ‘last wish’ on Twitter. With the story of Shivani going viral on social media, the superstar has fulfilled her mother’s wish. On Monday night, SRK video called his fan, Shivani, and spoke for nearly 40 minutes. The Bollywood Badshah enquired about Shivani’s ailing health and prayed for her recovery. Known for his love for fans, Shah bid Shivani farewell three times during the conversation but then continued to talk. The ‘Raaes’ actor also said he would extend financial help to Shivani and meet her once he visits Kolkata. He also promised to attend her daughter Priya’s wedding. Shivani had earlier expressed her desire to cook a Bengali spread for SRK. A big fan of SRK, Shivani never misses any match of the Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL team owned by SRK.

Her walls are all adorned with posters of Shah Rukh from various films like ‘Chak De! India’, ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ and ‘Veer Zara’. In 2021, Shivani was detected with cancer and since then, she has received 10 chemotherapy sessions.