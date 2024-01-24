‘Sristisree Mela’ emerges as platform for marketing SHG products

The ‘Sristisree Mela’ (fair) has emerged as an important platform for Self-Help-Groups (SHGs) to market their products. The fair will continue till January 27.

The SHGs from nine blocks, including Raiganj, Kaliyaganj, Itahar, Hemtabad, Karandighi, Goalpokhar, Chakulia, Islampur and Chopra have displayed their products which include jute bags, carpet, hand fans, sarees, soft toys, terracotta and other handicrafts in the stalls. They are also selling food products, including papad, turmeric powder, cumin and chili powder along with organic vegetables.

Ghulam Rabbani, the minister of the state for environment inaugurated the fair being held in the premises of Coronation HS School in Raiganj on Tuesday. “Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee feels for the women. They have been given loans from banks. Sristisree markets promote and sell the products of the SHGs. In this way women have been empowered in society. Such fairs will make the women self-reliant.”

“A few years ago, terracotta was a dying art. The state government helped revive and promote it through SHGs and such fairs. Now it has become so popular that buyers come to our village to buy terracotta showpieces,” stated Bina Pal, from Kunor, famous for terracotta.