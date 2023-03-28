‘Sristi Shree’ fair begins in Bunaidpur with 35 stalls

balurghat: ‘Sristi Shree’ Fair kicked off at Buniadpur Football Maidan on Monday evening under the initiative of South Dinajpur district administration as per instruction of the state government.



The fair was inaugurated around 7 pm in presence of District Magistrate Bijin Krishna, Subdivisional Officer of Gangarampur P Pramath, Subdivisional Police Officer Dipanjan Bhattacharya, Rural Girls Municipal Administrator Akhil Chandra Barman, Deputy Municipal Administrator Jayanta Kundu, Inspector-in-Charge of Banshihari police station Manajit Sarkar, Inspector-in-Charge of Harirampur police station Abhishek Talukdar and other officials.

Bijin Krishna said: “The programme is primarily aimed at poverty reduction and women empowerment through formation and strengthening of women Self Help Groups and their organisations so that they can access financial and trade development services for self employment.” A total of 35 food stalls have been set up in this fair. Bijin Krishna said that stalls have been given in this fair by the women of various SHGs. A plethora of products manufactured by the SHGs are being sold in the fair.