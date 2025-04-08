‘Srishtishree’ stall launched at Jangalmahal Zoo

Kolkata: In a unique initiative, a ‘Srishtishree’ stall has been set up at Jangalmahal zoological park which will showcase the handicrafts made by the women belonging to various Self-Help-Groups (SHG). The women from Jangalmahal areas who are involved in various Self-Help-Groups will get a platform to sell their items at the Jangalmahal zoological park which sees a great amount of footfall.

In a significant move to bolster the handicraft sector, a stall was launched at the zoo under the ‘Srishtishree’ project, an initiative by the state government aiming to provide artisans with direct market access, thereby enhancing the visibility and sales of their handcrafted products.

With administrative support, these Self-Help-Groups produce a diverse range of handicrafts and many are engaged in home-based productions. Shristishree initiative has been empowering women and this initiative has enabled them to achieve self-reliance by crafting various household items. The establishment of stalls and the collectorate aims to bring these products to a broader audience, fostering economic growth within the community.