Srishtishree handicraft stalls open in all blocks in North Dinajpur

Raiganj: In a significant move to bolster the handicraft sector, officials in North Dinajpur district have inaugurated stalls across all nine blocks under the Srishtishree project. This initiative aims to provide artisans with direct market access, thereby enhancing the visibility and sales of their

handcrafted products.

Stalls have been established in the offices of all Block Development Officers, with an additional outlet set up at the District Magistrate’s office in Karnajora. A prominent market space has also been arranged within the Birsa Munda Market complex in Karnajora, facilitating interactions between buyers and artisans to promote these products. Approximately 40,000 women across the blocks of Raiganj, Kaliyaganj, Hemtabad, Itahar, Karandighi, Goalpokhar-1, Goalpokhar-2, Islampur and Chopra have formed Self-Help-Groups (SHGs). With administrative support, these groups produce a diverse range of handicrafts, including terracotta items, bamboo and cane artifacts, jute products, Dhokra art, carpets, handlooms and wood carvings. Additionally, many are engaged in home-based production of turmeric and cumin powders.

District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena highlighted the empowerment of women through the Srishtishree programme and stated: “This initiative has enabled them to achieve self-reliance by crafting various household items.

The establishment of stalls across block offices and the collectorate aims to bring these products to a broader audience, fostering economic growth within the community”.