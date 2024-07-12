MillenniumPost
Bengal

Srijoni Park: 2 kids electrocuted

BY Team MP12 July 2024 6:14 PM GMT

Kolkata: Two children, Pridipta Kar (12) and Rupam Mondal (5) had to be admitted to a burn ward of MR Bangur Hospital after they got electrocuted. It was learnt that they came in contact with a live wire on the rooftop of a single-storied building at 142/5 Srijoni Park. According to police reports, the incident took place while they were trying to pluck guava from a guava tree with an iron stick near the roof.

Meanwhile, a portion of a balcony of a three-storied building at Rash Behari Avenue collapsed on Friday morning injuring one passerby. According to police, a concrete chunk fell on the man, Tapan Biswas (65) who sustained multiple injuries.

He was taken to MR Bangur Hospital and was discharged after necessary treatment.

