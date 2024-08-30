Srijit Mukherji questions CBI’s silence on RG Kar case

KOLKATA: The brutal rape-murder of a young doctor at RG Kar Hospital continues to unveil shocking new details each day, with controversies surrounding audio recordings, CCTV footage, and autopsy reports. Despite the passing of over 20 days, the CBI has remained silent. Recently, National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji has once again drawn attention



to this issue.

The ‘Padatik’ director has been vocal regarding the RG Kar case from the beginning. On the night of August 14, he participated in a women’s night campaign to promote equality. On Independence Day night, he visited RG Kar Hospital to express his solidarity towards the protesting junior doctors. Now, Mukherji, whose mother is a doctor, has publicly criticised the CBI’s handling of the investigation. On Facebook, he shared a photo of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan supporters coming together, highlighting the ‘spirit’ of the city. “Chilling phone call recording between hospital and parents of the deceased. CCTV footage of crime scene with claims of cordoning negated by the parents of the deceased.Testimony of ex-cops describing difference between inquest report and post mortem report, between procedurals of unclaimed corpses and properly identified dead bodies. Deafening silence of CBI after 15 days,” posted the ‘Jaatiswar’ filmmaker on social media. Srijit concluded, “No, I don’t think my city is letting go of this without justice being served.”