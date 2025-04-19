Srijit Mukherji hospitalised

KOLKATA: National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji (47) was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata around 12.30 am on Saturday after experiencing breathing trouble and mild chest pain. He felt dizzy and uncomfortable around midnight on Friday, prompting immediate medical attention. Initial tests were conducted and doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable. Interestingly, the hospital where the 'Autograph' director is being treated was one of the shooting locations for his recent film 'Killbill Society', which was released on Poila Baishakh. Mukherji was scheduled to meet audiences in theatres over the weekend, but Saturday’s event had to be cancelled due to his health. It is still unclear whether he will be discharged in time for the Sunday appearance. The 'Jaatiswar' maker is also preparing to act in a new play and plans to start rehearsals once he feels better. Shooting for his upcoming project 'Laho Gouranger Naam Re' is set to begin in June. Several members of the Tollywood industry have reached out, wishing him a speedy recovery.