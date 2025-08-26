Srijan Realty launches ‘Westcom’ commercial hub at Taratala

Kolkata: Srijan Realty, one of Eastern India’s leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of Westcom, a state-of-the-art commercial hub strategically located in Taratala, Kolkata.

An issued statement read that spread over 3.07 acres with a total saleable area of 4.11 lakh sqft., Westcom is designed as a G+6 commercial tower offering modern office units, retail spaces and premium amenities.

The development offers flexible office units ranging from 1,580 sq. ft., with prices starting at approximately Rs 1 crore, allowing businesses of all scales to secure strategic ownership in a rapidly developing business district. Westcom aims to support the transformation of Taratala into Kolkata’s premier business corridor by combining world-class infrastructure, modern workspaces, and seamless connectivity.

The hub offers easy access to the city, including Taratala Metro (3.3 km), Alipore (4.9 km), Esplanade (9.2 km), Kidderpore Dock (4.5 km) and Kolkata International Airport (30 km).

Its infrastructure includes Vastu-compliant layouts, high-speed elevators, ample car parking, uninterrupted power and water supply, and advanced stormwater management.

Westcom also integrates a 1.5-acre pond, providing serene views, alongside coworking spaces, fully equipped conference rooms and employee recreation zones designed to foster collaboration, productivity and well-being. Retail spaces are incorporated to create a vibrant, integrated ecosystem, supported further by the adjoining Srijan Ravi Logistic Park that enhances operational ease and accessibility.

Commenting on the launch, Karan Agarwal, director, Srijan Realty, said: “With Westcom, we are building an integrated ecosystem where businesses can thrive, people can collaborate and investments can flourish. Taratala is emerging as a strategic business corridor and we see Westcom as a catalyst in transforming this location into one of Kolkata’s most dynamic business destinations.”

Designed for 24/7 operational readiness, Westcom promises strong long-term value and appreciation, making it a comprehensive business and lifestyle destination. With its strategic location, premium infrastructure and future-ready design, Westcom is positioned to reshape Taratala’s business identity and contribute significantly to Kolkata’s evolving economic landscape.