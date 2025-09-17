Srijan Realty announces 5th edition of Srijan Sharad Purashkar 2025

KOLKATA: Srijan Realty, one of Eastern India’s leading real estate developers, recently announced the fifth edition of Srijan Sharad Purashkar (SSP), a unique platform that celebrates Bengal’s puja traditions while promoting creativity, community, and responsible celebrations.

Launched in 2019 to honour housing society pujas, SSP has grown into a much-awaited cultural movement. From just 150 participants in its debut year, it has expanded to engage over 300 housing societies in Kolkata and 38 global associations of NRIs, reaching 1.15 million+ digital viewers worldwide in 2024.

This year, SSP steps into a new chapter with the theme “Sobuj Sharadiya, Tradition Meets Responsibility”, encouraging eco-conscious celebrations. Housing societies will be inspired to create art and installations using recycled materials and e-waste—turning devotion into a pledge for the planet.

Speaking on the milestone, Keshav Agarwal, Director, Srijan Realty, said: “Srijan Sharad Purashkar has always been more than an award—it is a celebration of cultural pride, unity and creativity. As we mark five years, our focus on sustainability ensures that tradition and responsibility go hand-in-hand for future generations.”