Srijan Group forays into fashion retail with Rs 500 crore investment

Kolkata: Srijan Group on Tuesday announced its foray into organised fashion retail with an initial investment of over Rs 500 crores, launching its new brand ‘Srijan Style’ as part of a strategic diversification into India’s fast-growing value consumption segment.



The group said it aims to build Srijan Style into a national chain, with expansion focused primarily on Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets. The rollout will begin from Eastern India, with a flagship store planned at Gariahat, along with stores in Bandel, Madhyamgram, Serampore, Bagnan, Sodepur, Murarai and Asansol. The company plans to open 10 stores in the first quarter and scale up to 50 stores by the end of FY26–27, with a long-term nationwide expansion roadmap.

Shyam Sunder Agarwal, chairman & managing director, Srijan Realty Pvt. Ltd., said: “Emerging India will define the next phase of consumption growth. With Srijan Style, we are entering organised fashion retail with a long-term, capital-disciplined approach. Our strength in location strategy and execution gives us the confidence to build a scalable national platform anchored in sustainable growth.”

Positioned as a “Family Destination,” Srijan Style will offer affordable fashion and essential general merchandise through an organised, high-efficiency retail format, with stores averaging approximately 8,000 sq. ft.

Sanjay Agarwal, managing director, Srijan Mart Pvt. Ltd said that the new brand has been designed as a high-efficiency retail engine. Meanwhile, Gaurav Saraogi, vice president, Srijan Mart Pvt. Ltd. said that it is the brand’s ambition to become the most trusted destination for everyday value and fashion.

On the other hand, Keshav Agarwal, director, Srijan Realty Pvt. Ltd., said that Srijan Style has been positioned to deliver predictable cash flows and sustainable long-term returns.