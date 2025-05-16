Sri Sri Academy, Siliguri shines in CBSE Board examinations 2025

Siliguri: Sri Sri Academy, Siliguri has once again upheld its reputation for academic excellence, with its students delivering an exceptional performance in the CBSE Board Examinations 2025. The recently announced results of the AISSE (Class X) and AISSCE (Class XII) examinations reflect the hard work, commitment, and resilience of the school’s students, teachers and parents.

In the AISSCE (Class XII) examination, 27 students appeared, all of whom passed, marking a remarkable 100 per cent pass rate. Two students secured distinction, with Himesh Agarwal (topper – Class XII Commerce) and Brishika Bareilly both scoring an impressive 90 per cent, emerging as the school toppers.

Meanwhile, the AISSE (Class X) batch also brought glory to the institution, with all 43 students clearing the exams. Rudranil Kuri Modak led the batch with an outstanding score of 95.2 per cent, followed closely by Mayukhi Chakraborty with 94 per cent and Tashwin Pandey with 93.2 per cent. Several other students earned distinctions. Notable performers include: Mannan Bansal – 92.6 per cent, Yash Anand – 91.2 per cent, Pratyush Amrit – 90.2 per cent.

Naresh Agarwal, the Chairman stated: “These remarkable results reflect the unwavering dedication of our students and the steadfast support provided by our educators. We are truly proud of this collective achievement.”

Narendra Thota, Principal added: “These results are a testament to the relentless efforts of students and the commitment of our teachers. We congratulate all our students for their outstanding performance and wish them continued success in all future endeavours.”

Dilip Kumar Agarwal, vice-principal praised the effort saying: “An inspiring outcome, our students and teachers continue to shine together.”