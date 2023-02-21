Sri Ramakrishna’s birth anniv commemorated

Siliguri/Malda: Once when Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsadeva was on his way to Varanasi accompanied by Mathurbabu, he had come across an impoverished village near Deoghar.



Ramakrishna had then asked Mathurbabu to provide food for the residents of the village otherwise he would not continue his journey and instead would stay there. “This is a huge lesson we learn from the Life of Ramakrishna. He used to feel for others and was always ready to serve others,” stated Swami Mahatapananda, Centre Head, Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational and Cultural Centre, Darjeeling.

Taking lessons from the life of Thakur Ramakrishna, the Naxalbari Ramakrishna Ashram commemorated the 188th birth anniversary of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Dev by distributing 100 ration packs and blankets among the underprivileged in Naxalbari on Sunday thereby commemorating the occasion.

“People from Vijaynagar, Hatighisha, Stationpara, Tokeria tea estate were handed over the ration packets and

blankets,” stated Paritosh Bardhan of Naxalbari Ramakrishna Mission. The RKM Ashram at Sahudangi near Siliguri saw a large number of devotees converging at the Ashram to pay respects. Prashad was distributed among the devotees.

Meanwhile, in presence of more than a thousand people the Malda Ramakrishna Mission celebrated the birth anniversary of Shri Ramakrishna in its own premises on the Bandhroad area under the English Bazar police station this morning. Apart from Mangalarati and Usha Kirtan and prayer special Puja was conducted from 7 am in the temple of the Mission.