Sreebhumi’s Durga gets decked up in Sennes diamonds

KOLKATA: It’s only Dwitiya, but no point for guessing which Durga ‘mandap’ in Kolkata is already attracting maximum footfalls? Sreebhumi Sporting Club’s Durga Puja pandal, which is headed by the state minister Sujit Bose, is surely one of the biggest crowd-pullers and like always, this year, too, the organisers have stunned the revellers with their theme, Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Jersey.

However, there’s an added attraction this year at Sreebhumi pandal. This year, Goddess Durga at Sreebhumi is adorned in diamonds. Sennes, an initiative of Senco Gold, has adorned the idol with their lab-grown diamond jewellery.

Diamond is a woman’s best friend as we all know and so is the Goddess. She is a symbol of strength, grace and divinity, much like a sparkling diamond.

Suvankar Sen, Director, Sennes Fashion Ltd, said: “We are proud to announce our collaboration with Sreebhumi Sporting Club for this year’s Durga Puja celebrations, through Sennes Fashion Ltd., a brand committed to redefining luxury with purpose

and innovation. At the heart of Sennes lies a commitment to sustainability, design excellence, and accessibility. We are honoured that Maa Durga will be adorned in SENNES lab-grown diamond jewellery this year — a true symbol of strength, beauty, and progressive tradition.”